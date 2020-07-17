Napa County reports fifth death; record third straight week with more than 100 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County recorded 106 new COVID-19 cases this week, tying the record set in the first week of July. The county's fifth death was also reported Friday.

Weekly totals in July have been more than double the June averages, according to county reports. However, on Friday were only five new cases. the lowest number since July 8.

The total of confirmed cases since March is 583, including five deaths. There were nine county residents hospitalized on Friday, two fewer than on Thursday, the county reported.

Most new cases reflect community spread of unknown exposure and spread from smaller household clusters linked to gatherings and occupational exposure, the county said.

There have been some travel-related exposures, both from locals traveling or locals having visitors from out of state, the county said.

Currently, 55% of cases are male and 54% are Latinx, with an average age of 42, down from an average of 44 years last week, the county said.

Each new case is generating an average of two close contacts that require monitoring by the county, officials reported.

Napa's 583 cases are part of 365,695 cases statewide. Napa's five deaths are part of 7,503 deaths statewide.