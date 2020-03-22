Napa County reports first confirmed case of coronavirus infection

Napa County announced its first confirmed case on Sunday of a person contracting the fast-spreading novel coronavirus, which has killed thousands and infected hundreds of thousands worldwide.

The county confirmed the local case in a news release, but declined to release details such as the patient's age and underlying medical problems.

“Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect identity, further information about this case will not be released at this time,” the county said, saying the patient is in isolation.

"The patient is located in the city of Napa," Deputy County Executive Molly Ratigan added later. "Napa County has issued a legal order for the patient to isolate and for close contacts of the patient to quarantine.

"The General Public should continue to comply with the Shelter-At-Home Order and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet when out seeking essential services or getting fresh air or exercise," she said.