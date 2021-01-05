Napa County reports first COVID-19 deaths of the new year

Two Napa County men have died due to COVID complications, the first deaths of 2021, the county reported Tuesday.

These deaths — one under age 65, one over — are the county's 30th and 31st deaths since March, following a major rise in fatalities in December when 11 deaths were recorded. One of the latest deaths occurred in the county, the other out of county, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer.

There were 350 new COVID cases reported Tuesday, reflecting an accumulation of cases that were not reported by the state over the New Years holiday, Upton said.

Napa and the Bay Area have been under a state-imposed state-at-home order since Dec. 17 when the region's hospital ICU capacity dropped below 15%. The Bay Area capacity as of Tuesday was 5.9%, while Napa County hospitals reporter 0%.

Dr. Karen Relucio, the county's public health officer, told Napa County supervisors on Tuesday morning that the region is almost certain to have the stay-at-home order extended further into January.