Napa County reports first COVID-19 deaths of the new year
COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

Two Napa County men have died due to COVID complications, the first deaths of 2021, the county reported Tuesday.

These deaths — one under age 65, one over — are the county's 30th and 31st deaths since March, following a major rise in fatalities in December when 11 deaths were recorded. One of the latest deaths occurred in the county, the other out of county, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer.

There were 350 new COVID cases reported Tuesday, reflecting an accumulation of cases that were not reported by the state over the New Years holiday, Upton said.

Napa and the Bay Area have been under a state-imposed state-at-home order since Dec. 17 when the region's hospital ICU capacity dropped below 15%. The Bay Area capacity as of Tuesday was 5.9%, while Napa County hospitals reporter 0%.

Dr. Karen Relucio, the county's public health officer, told Napa County supervisors on Tuesday morning that the region is almost certain to have the stay-at-home order extended further into January

The order tells peopleto stay home when possible, but it allows for such things as retail stores to remain open at 20% capacity, houses of worship to hold outdoor services and restaurants to have take-out service. Such services as hair salons and winery tasting rooms are closed.

Napa County had about 2,500 new COVID-19 cases in December. That’s four times the July total and double the November total, Relucio said.

Since March, there have been 6,198 locally confirmed cases, including 3,545 in the city of Napa, 967 in American Canyon, 330 in Calistoga, 210 in St. Helena and 85 in Yountville, the county said.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Those who are required to by the State’s industry guidance include essential workers.

Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/coronavirus

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

