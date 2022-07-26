Napa County reports first probable monkeypox case in a local resident

Napa County announced its first probable cause of monkeypox in a local resident Tuesday morning.

The resident was exposed in a location where there’s a current outbreak of the virus, preliminarily tested positive after seeking medical care and is now in isolation, according to a county news release. Confirmation of the case is pending testing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Today we are announcing the first probable case of monkeypox infection in a Napa County resident who likely became infected after exposure at a location where there is a monkeypox outbreak,” Dr. Karen Relucio, the county’s public health officer, said in the statement published shortly before 8 a.m. “This disease is not spread as easily as COVID-19. However, we do want people that have been exposed to look for symptoms and to seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms. We also encourage medical providers to take extra caution during this time with patients that are being ruled out for monkeypox.”

The county is now following up with the people the person may have had close contact with, the press release says.

Monkeypox can be spread through activities that include intimate sexual contact, kissing, breathing at close range, or sharing clothing or bedding, the press release says. It often begins with flu-like symptoms before a rash emerges. Cases generally last two to four weeks, according to the CDC, with a typical incubation period of one to three weeks.

The probable Napa case comes amid the spread of the virus worldwide, and particularly in the United States, which currently has the most reported cases of any country. The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency on Saturday. According to CDC data, there have been more than 3,400 confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases in the U.S., compared to over 16,000 worldwide.

California has the second most identified monkeypox cases out of any state, with most in San Francisco and Los Angeles counties. According to a July 21 California Department of Public Health update, there were 434 statewide cases — a rise from 250 a week earlier — with 159 identified in San Francisco, 121 in Los Angeles, 33 in Alameda County, and 26 in both Sacramento and Santa Clara counties. Napa’s neighboring counties, Solano and Sonoma, had each identified three cases as of June 21, according to the CDPH data.

The Napa County statement notes that the county currently has a very small quantity of the Jynneos vaccine — approved specifically to prevent monkeypox — and doses are being prioritized for people who are identified as close contacts to those who contract the virus or those who are exposed to it.

Napa County also says the overall risk of monkeypox to the general population is low. It urges people who believe they might have been exposed — or who have the characteristic rash or other symptoms — to contact their health care provider immediately or Napa County Public Health if they don’t have a medical provider at 707-253-4270.

Health officials in areas where the virus has become more prevalent have had a difficult time securing sufficient vaccine supply to meet demand. The San Francisco Public Health Department, for instance, announced a major monkeypox vaccine clinic would be closed Tuesday because of a lack of vaccine supply. The city received 7,800 doses from the federal government despite requesting 35,000, according to the department.

As a result, the city is prioritizing giving first doses of the monkeypox vaccine and delaying second doses until nationwide vaccine supply improves, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

That strategy is also being carried out in New York City — a hot spot for the virus, with over 1,000 confirmed cases — and Washington, D.C.

The monkeypox virus has historically been found in west and central Africa, but started spreading to countries outside that area a few months ago.