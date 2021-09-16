Napa County reports four more COVID-19 deaths

Napa County on Thursday reported four new COVID-19-related deaths that occurred at various times during September.

The four deaths are unrelated to any specific breakout, county officials said. Two of the deaths took place on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 and the county was just notified. The others occurred on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12.

Three of the deaths were females over age 65. One was a male under age 65. Two were vaccinated and two unvaccinated.

“One of the things we would like to share is that the deaths we are seeing in vaccinated individuals are, on average, much older and tend to be in people with multiple, serious underlying conditions,” said Dr. Jennifer Henn, county public health manager and epidemiologist.

The average age for unvaccinated COVID-19-related deaths is 72 years, compared to 84 years for vaccinated, she said. One of the newly-reported two vaccinated deaths involved a person in a long-term care facility.

“There is evidence available to suggest that residents of nursing homes are at higher risk of breakthrough infection because of older age and the number of co-morbidities,” Henn said.