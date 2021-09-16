 Skip to main content
Napa County reports four more COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 update

Napa County on Thursday reported four new COVID-19-related deaths that occurred at various times during September.

The four deaths are unrelated to any specific breakout, county officials said. Two of the deaths took place on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 and the county was just notified. The others occurred on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12.

Three of the deaths were females over age 65. One was a male under age 65. Two were vaccinated and two unvaccinated.

“One of the things we would like to share is that the deaths we are seeing in vaccinated individuals are, on average, much older and tend to be in people with multiple, serious underlying conditions,” said Dr. Jennifer Henn, county public health manager and epidemiologist.

The average age for unvaccinated COVID-19-related deaths is 72 years, compared to 84 years for vaccinated, she said. One of the newly-reported two vaccinated deaths involved a person in a long-term care facility.

“There is evidence available to suggest that residents of nursing homes are at higher risk of breakthrough infection because of older age and the number of co-morbidities,” Henn said.

Napa County reports 96 COVID-19 related deaths in the county since the pandemic began. Of those, 91 were Napa County residents.

The county on Thursday reported 34 new COVID-19 cases. That is fairly typical for a day during the recent Delta virus summer surge.

Twenty people were hospitalized locally because of COVID-19, compared to 26 on Tuesday. Ten percent of intensive care unit beds were available.

The county reported 88% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

That high number of fully vaccinated residents when mentioned at Tuesday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting took Board Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza by surprise. He asked if that was correct.

“Yes, yes, I’m a little bit surprised myself,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health office.

“Me too. In a good way,” Pedroza said.

