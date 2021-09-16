Napa County reports four more COVID-19 deaths

Napa County on Thursday reported four new COVID-19-related deaths that occurred at various times during September.
The four deaths are unrelated to any specific breakout, county officials said. Two of the deaths took place on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 and the county was just notified. The others occurred on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12.
Three of the deaths were females over age 65. One was a male under age 65. Two were vaccinated and two unvaccinated.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
“One of the things we would like to share is that the deaths we are seeing in vaccinated individuals are, on average, much older and tend to be in people with multiple, serious underlying conditions,” said Dr. Jennifer Henn, county public health manager and epidemiologist.
The average age for unvaccinated COVID-19-related deaths is 72 years, compared to 84 years for vaccinated, she said. One of the newly-reported two vaccinated deaths involved a person in a long-term care facility.
“There is evidence available to suggest that residents of nursing homes are at higher risk of breakthrough infection because of older age and the number of co-morbidities,” Henn said.
Napa County reports 96 COVID-19 related deaths in the county since the pandemic began. Of those, 91 were Napa County residents.
The county on Thursday reported 34 new COVID-19 cases. That is fairly typical for a day during the recent Delta virus summer surge.
Twenty people were hospitalized locally because of COVID-19, compared to 26 on Tuesday. Ten percent of intensive care unit beds were available.
The county reported 88% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
That high number of fully vaccinated residents when mentioned at Tuesday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting took Board Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza by surprise. He asked if that was correct.
“Yes, yes, I’m a little bit surprised myself,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health office.
“Me too. In a good way,” Pedroza said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
These Napans hope to open a new charter middle school at the old St. John's elementary campus downtown.
Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama are among the golf standouts committing to play at the Fortinet Championship Sept. 15-19, organizer…
An advisory committee's endorsement of putting the vacant Carneros school site up for sale will go before NVUSD's board Sept. 23.
The proposed 12-home Western Meadows Subdivision, located at 1044 Borrette Lane, was unanimously approved by the Napa City Council.
American Canyon is moving ahead with 291 housing units on Oat Hill, despite concerns by the county and state relating to the nearby airport.
This formerly uninhabitable south Napa home is about to be flipped, and at a big price hike, but will buyers respond?
The city of Napa's rental vacancy rate is 1.7% this year, according to an annual city survey, which means the city is still facing a severe re…
According to UC-Davis researchers, the "Future" of big data in wine is already here.
Going Upstage: Napa native takes over longtime local staging business with big plans.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.