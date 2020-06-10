Napa County reports four new coronavirus cases, bringing local total to 161

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four more people in Napa County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the number of local infections to 161, the county announced Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized locally with COVID-19 increased from two to three on Wednesday, while the number of residents who have recovered from the virus remains at 99, according to an update on the county's website.

Three people have died in Napa County due to coronavirus complications, out of the 4,752 who have succumbed to the disease across California. Nationwide, more than 112,000 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

On Monday, Dr. Karen Relucio, the county's public health officer, said a recent upsurge in local cases, including 31 cases last week and 12 more on Monday, was largely the result of increased socialization during the long Memorial Day weekend. Relucio urged residents to continue isolating as much as possible with household members and avoid hosting any large gatherings.

Napa County is encouraging residents to be tested for the coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.