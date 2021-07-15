 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports four new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Napa County reports four new COVID-19 cases Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Another four people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, Napa County announced in its daily update of COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon.

The latest cases bring the county’s cumulative count to 10,150 since the first infections were reported in early 2020, according to Napa County’s COVID-19 informational website.

The number of people currently hospitalized with the virus remained at two, the same as on Wednesday. Overall, 446 people have been hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 symptoms. Eighty-three people have died from the virus locally, all but three of them county residents.

Napa County’s infection rate remains well below the peaks seen last winter, when a daily average of 41.3 new cases were seen in November, compared to 3.6 this month through July 9. However, California health officials are reporting a rising infection rate as the virus’ more contagious Delta variant accounts for a growing amount of cases, especially among those not yet vaccinated against COVID-19. On Tuesday, the state reported 3,256 COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day total since early March, while the 1,600 patients statewide currently hospitalized with COVID-19 was the most in two months.

Napa County had administered more than 201,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of the end of last week.

CDC Doubles Down on Mask Requirements, for Vaccinated Americans. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky reiterated that it is still safe for vaccinated Americans to go maskless in most public settings. If you are vaccinated, you are safe from the variants that are circulating here in the United States, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Hill'. The Delta variant of the coronavirus is thought to be responsible for COVID-19 surges occurring all over the world. Parts of the U.S. in which vaccination rates fall well below the national average are prepping for significant increases in hospitalizations and deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently amended its own mask guidance. suggesting that even those who are vaccinated should continue to wear masks in public. In the U.S., health officials in Los Angeles County similarly amended its mask guidance for vaccinated residents. CDC Director Walensky responded to questions regarding both instances. The WHO has to make guidelines and provide information to the world [...] there are places around the world that are surging, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Hill'. We have always said that local policymakers need to make policies for their local environment, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Hill'. A recent British study found that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine was 88 percent effective against the Delta variant

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surgeon general: Health misinformation costs lives

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News