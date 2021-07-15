Napa County reports four new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Another four people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, Napa County announced in its daily update of COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon.
The latest cases bring the county’s cumulative count to 10,150 since the first infections were reported in early 2020, according to Napa County’s COVID-19 informational website.
The number of people currently hospitalized with the virus remained at two, the same as on Wednesday. Overall, 446 people have been hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 symptoms. Eighty-three people have died from the virus locally, all but three of them county residents.
Napa County’s infection rate remains well below the peaks seen last winter, when a daily average of 41.3 new cases were seen in November, compared to 3.6 this month through July 9. However, California health officials are reporting a rising infection rate as the virus’ more contagious Delta variant accounts for a growing amount of cases, especially among those not yet vaccinated against COVID-19. On Tuesday, the state reported 3,256 COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day total since early March, while the 1,600 patients statewide currently hospitalized with COVID-19 was the most in two months.
Napa County had administered more than 201,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of the end of last week.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
