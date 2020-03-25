Napa County reports fourth and fifth persons test positive for coronavirus

Napa County Public Health confirmed two additional cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Napa County.

These are the county's fourth and fifth cases since the first two cases were reported on Sunday. The third case was reported Tuesday.

The latest patients are residents of the City of Napa. Both are in isolation, Napa County reported.

County spokesperson Molly Rattigan said public health workers were attempting to identify people who may have been in close contact. Officials did not identify the patient, citing medical privacy laws.

Napa County had been expecting more local coronavirus cases now that testing for the virus is being ramped up.

Of Napa County's first two cases, one from Napa and the other from St. Helena, one person is a law enforcement officer working in another county and the other had recently traveled outside California, Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio said in a radio interview Monday.