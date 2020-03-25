Napa County reports fourth and fifth persons test positive for coronavirus

Napa County Public Health confirmed two additional cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Napa County.
These are the county's fourth and fifth cases since the first two cases were reported on Sunday. The third case was reported Tuesday.
The latest patients are residents of the City of Napa. Both are in isolation, Napa County reported.
County spokesperson Molly Rattigan said public health workers were attempting to identify people who may have been in close contact. Officials did not identify the patient, citing medical privacy laws.
Napa County had been expecting more local coronavirus cases now that testing for the virus is being ramped up.
Of Napa County's first two cases, one from Napa and the other from St. Helena, one person is a law enforcement officer working in another county and the other had recently traveled outside California, Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio said in a radio interview Monday.
County public health workers will perform “contact tracing” to learn patients’ whereabouts from the day before they first showed symptoms of COVID-19 to 14 days after, including personal contacts at home, at work and in daily life, according to Relucio.
Napa was the last of the nine Bay Area counties to report positive tests for COVID-19, although acute shortages of testing kits have largely hidden the full extent of the pathogen’s spread across California and the U.S., officials say.
