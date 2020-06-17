Napa County reports fourth death due to COVID-19

A Napa County resident has died due the coronavirus, becoming the county's fourth fatality, officials reported Wednesday.
COVID-19 cases have been on the upswing over the past several weeks, but the county had gone 38 days since its last death on May 11.
The four Napa deaths are part of 5,203 reported deaths statewide as of Wednesday.
Another three COVID cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 202 cases.
The number of people hospitalized locally with COVID-19 remained at six, the county said. Since March, there have been 19 hospitalizations.
Areas with the most reported cases are: City of Napa, 116; American Canyon, 31; Calistoga, 25; St. Helena, 6; Angwin, 4; Pope Valley, 3, and Yountville, 2.
Cases have been surging since the start of June, with 92 cases so far this month, County health officials have attributed the jump to more social gatherings during the Memorial Day weekend and an increase in household and community contacts at a time when many businesses have reopened.
The county reported 15,250 tests administered locally since the start of testing, with 14,998 tests coming back negative.
For an overview of the coronavirus situation in Napa County, including the availability of health care resources, go to https://bit.ly/2US1Czh
Napa County is encouraging residents to be tested for the coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.
Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required.
To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.
