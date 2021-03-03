Napa County reports high death toll from COVID-19 this week

COVID-19 claimed another two Napa County residents, bringing the death toll so far this week to five, and 45 deaths since Jan. 1, the county reported Wednesday. Since last March, there have been 74 deaths attributed to the virus.

The pandemic's local death toll has been rising as fresh cases of COVID-19 have been falling since peaking in mid-January. Deaths often come weeks after a person falls sick with the virus, health officials report.

Wednesday's reported deaths represented two males, one over 65 and one who was younger. One died out of county, the other in-county, officials said.

Local hospitals reported treating eight COVID patients on Wednesday, which ties for the lowest number since Nov. 20. There were eight hospitalizations on Tuesday as well.

The county said 52,097 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered — both first and second doses — since mid-December. This was 1,430 more doses than reported on Tuesday.

There have been 9,054 confirmed COVID cases in Napa County since last March, with females representing 51% of cases. Forty-eight percent of cases were people who identified as Hispanic/Latinx, while 24% were non-Hispanic whites, the county reported.