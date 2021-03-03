Napa County reports high death toll from COVID-19 this week

COVID-19 claimed another two Napa County residents, bringing the death toll so far this week to five, and 45 deaths since Jan. 1, the county reported Wednesday. Since last March, there have been 74 deaths attributed to the virus.
The pandemic's local death toll has been rising as fresh cases of COVID-19 have been falling since peaking in mid-January. Deaths often come weeks after a person falls sick with the virus, health officials report.
Wednesday's reported deaths represented two males, one over 65 and one who was younger. One died out of county, the other in-county, officials said.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Local hospitals reported treating eight COVID patients on Wednesday, which ties for the lowest number since Nov. 20. There were eight hospitalizations on Tuesday as well.
The county said 52,097 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered — both first and second doses — since mid-December. This was 1,430 more doses than reported on Tuesday.
There have been 9,054 confirmed COVID cases in Napa County since last March, with females representing 51% of cases. Forty-eight percent of cases were people who identified as Hispanic/Latinx, while 24% were non-Hispanic whites, the county reported.
Napa County moved Wednesday from the lowest purple tier to the red tier on the state's ladder of COVID-19 restrictions. This will allow many businesses to open or expand operations.
People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
WATCH NOW: THESE 2 ADORABLE PETS ENJOY AN UNLIKELY FRIENDSHIP DURING QUARANTINE
SEE PHOTOS: NAPA'S HOMELESS ON WHEELS FIND TEMPORARY HOME IN PARKING LOT
Homeless on wheels in Napa
Homeless on wheels in Napa
Napa homeless live in RVs or trailers on wheels
Homeless on wheels in Napa
Homeless on wheels in Napa
Homeless on wheels in Napa
Homeless on wheels in Napa
Homeless on wheels in Napa
Homeless in Napa
Homeless on wheels in Napa
Napa homeless on wheels
Homeless on wheels in Napa
Napa homeless
Napa homeless on wheels
Napa homeless on wheels
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
FEB. 8: Multiple local law enforcement agencies teamed up early Monday morning to pursue a vehicle that took off when American Canyon Police a…
FEB. 5: Each of the 12 Napa thefts was a "cold" report, meaning there was no suspect information for police to follow up on at the time.
JAN. 28: American Canyon police said they chased a motorist at low speed for about a mile after trying to make a vehicle stop for a Vehicle Co…
JAN. 27: Napa Police officers pursued a BMW that had been reported stolen in Vallejo and used to run over a male in that city.
FEB. 22: Two catalytic converter theft suspects were behind bars after a north Napa car owner interrupted thieves caught in the act of removin…
FEB. 23: A motorist fleeing a traffic stop in St. Helena was seriously injured when his car ran off Highway 29, crossed Napa Valley Wine Train…
FEB. 26: American Canyon police took a report of a catalytic converter theft on Klamath Court, then located surveillance camera footage of the…
At 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, a nearby resident reported a burglary in progress at Java Hut on Silverado Trail.
FEB. 17: City of Napa police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 7-Eleven store at Silverado Trail and Clark Street. The victim l…
FEB. 18: A man driving a stolen vehicle fled from Napa County Sheriff’s officers, lost control and drove into a city of Napa house.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.