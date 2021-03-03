 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports high death toll from COVID-19 this week
alert
Napa Public Health | COVID-19

Napa County reports high death toll from COVID-19 this week

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

COVID-19 claimed another two Napa County residents, bringing the death toll so far this week to five, and 45 deaths since Jan. 1, the county reported Wednesday. Since last March, there have been 74 deaths attributed to the virus.

The pandemic's local death toll has been rising as fresh cases of COVID-19 have been falling since peaking in mid-January. Deaths often come weeks after a person falls sick with the virus, health officials report.

Wednesday's reported deaths represented two males, one over 65 and one who was younger. One died out of county, the other in-county, officials said.

Local hospitals reported treating eight COVID patients on Wednesday, which ties for the lowest number since Nov. 20. There were eight hospitalizations on Tuesday as well.

The county said 52,097 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered — both first and second doses — since mid-December. This was 1,430 more doses than reported on Tuesday.

There have been 9,054 confirmed COVID cases in Napa County since last March, with females representing 51% of cases. Forty-eight percent of cases were people who identified as Hispanic/Latinx, while 24% were non-Hispanic whites, the county reported.

Napa County moved Wednesday from the lowest purple tier to the red tier on the state's ladder of COVID-19 restrictions. This will allow many businesses to open or expand operations. 

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

WATCH NOW: THESE 2 ADORABLE PETS ENJOY AN UNLIKELY FRIENDSHIP DURING QUARANTINE

SEE PHOTOS: NAPA'S HOMELESS ON WHEELS FIND TEMPORARY HOME IN PARKING LOT 

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Vaccination rates map

  • Updated

This U.S. state map shows vaccination rates and statistics using data from the CDC, including the percent of state population receiving the 1s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News