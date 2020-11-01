Napa County reports high voter turnout as Election Day nears

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some voters on Sunday appeared grateful to cast their ballots in relatively normal conditions, given the bitterly contested presidential race and the specter of pandemic and shelter-at-home orders hanging over daily life since March.

“I thought it would be a lot harder to vote this year,” said Susana Hernandez of Napa after submitting her ballot in the NVC auditorium. “I'm just glad we were able to come to a solution to be able to vote.”

Despite the jump in the numbers of people voting early and through the mail, 19-year-old Ashley Maynard of American Canyon sought the certainty of an in-person drop-off for her first election. “I was a little concerned about the risks of mail-in voting, about anything getting lost or messed up,” she said while leaving the Boys & Girls Club on Benton Way, one of her hometown's two vote centers, with her mother Machelle.

Maynard's ballot included votes for various city offices as well as one for a second Trump term in the White House. “I focused on certain rights that meant a lot to me; I'm into hunting, so I wanted to focus on (preserving) my gun rights,” she said.