Napa County reports its 15th COVID-19 death
Napa County reported a COVID-19 death on Wednesday, bringing the death toll since March to 15 people.

The latest casualty was a Napa County woman under the age of 65 who died out of the county, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer.

Last week, the county reported the death of a local man over the age of 65, the first death in nearly two months

There have been 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far this week, which exceeds the total of 58 cases for all of last week.

Because of the county's recent success in tamping down the virus, the county was allowed on Wednesday to move to the state's orange tier, which eased restrictions on businesses and activities.

There have been 1,913 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Napa County since March, with 1,650 people having recovered and 248 currently active cases, the county reported.

The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus. To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

