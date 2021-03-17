Napa County reports its 77th COVID-19 death

There were 17 new COVID-19 cases and one death, Napa County reported Wednesday.

The death — a woman under the age of 65 who died out of county — was the county's 77th demise since the first fatality last March. There have been 9,208 confirmed cases.

New cases continue at a low rate, with Dr. Karen Relucio, the county's public health officer, saying Tuesday that Napa might move up into the orange tier at the end of March.

A total of 68,422 vaccine doses have been administered since mid-December, with 19,866 people — 14.2% of the county's population — fully vaccinated, the county said. The number of fully vaccinated residents will be updated every Tuesday, the county said.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination can go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.