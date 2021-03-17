 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports its 77th COVID-19 death
alert
Napa Public Health | COVID-19

Napa County reports its 77th COVID-19 death

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

 There were 17 new COVID-19 cases and one death, Napa County reported Wednesday.

The death — a woman under the age of 65 who died out of county — was the county's 77th demise since the first fatality last March. There have been 9,208 confirmed cases.

New cases continue at a low rate, with Dr. Karen Relucio, the county's public health officer, saying Tuesday that Napa might move up into the orange tier at the end of March.

A total of 68,422 vaccine doses have been administered since mid-December, with 19,866 people — 14.2% of the county's population — fully vaccinated, the county said. The number of fully vaccinated residents will be updated every Tuesday, the county said.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination can go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

WATCH NOW: HOW COVID-19 HIT SPORTS ACROSS THE WORLD, ON THE FIRST ANNIVERSARY OF THE PANDEMIC SHUTDOWN 

SEE PHOTOS OF THE MOST EXPENSIVE HOME SOLD IN NAPA IN FEBRUARY

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed expects key rate at near zero through 2023

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Your guide to COVID-19

  • Updated

Learn how to protect yourself against infection and recognize symptoms, and worst case, find out what to do if you get sick.

Vaccination rates map

  • Updated

This U.S. state map shows vaccination rates and statistics using data from the CDC, including the percent of state population receiving the 1s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News