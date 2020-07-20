Napa County reports its sixth and seventh COVID-19 fatalities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County deaths attributable to COVID-19 jumped dramatically, with three deaths over the past three days, officials reported Monday.

The fifth death was Friday, with the sixth and seventh occurring over the weekend, officials said. Napa's first death was March 31.

The county said that the number of confirmed cases rose by 49 over the weekend to a total of 632, with more than half of them diagnosed since the start of July.

This surge contributed to Napa County being placed on the state's "watchlist" and the forced reclosure last week of a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons.

Most new cases reflect community spread of unknown exposure and spread from smaller household clusters linked to gatherings and occupational exposure, the county said last week.

There have been some travel-related exposures, both from locals traveling or locals having visitors from out of state, the county said.

The number of people hospitalized increased from nine on Friday to 11 on Monday, the county said.