Napa County reports its sixth and seventh COVID-19 fatalities

Napa County deaths attributable to COVID-19 jumped dramatically, with three deaths over the past three days, officials reported Monday.
The fifth death was Friday, with the sixth and seventh occurring over the weekend, officials said. Napa's first death was March 31.
The county said that the number of confirmed cases rose by 49 over the weekend to a total of 632, with more than half of them diagnosed since the start of July.
This surge contributed to Napa County being placed on the state's "watchlist" and the forced reclosure last week of a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons.
Most new cases reflect community spread of unknown exposure and spread from smaller household clusters linked to gatherings and occupational exposure, the county said last week.
There have been some travel-related exposures, both from locals traveling or locals having visitors from out of state, the county said.
The number of people hospitalized increased from nine on Friday to 11 on Monday, the county said.
Of the 49 new cases, 31 were residents in the city of Napa (358 total), 11 in American Canyon (109 total), five in Calistoga (49 total) and one in St. Helena (22 total).
The county said there were now eight congregate residential facilities where one or more COVID-19 case were active. The county does not identify these facilities, which can include skilled nursing and long-term care centers.
Fifty-four percent of cases are male, with 52.5% of Hispanic ancestry, 19% non-Hispanic white, 17% "unknown" and 11% categorized as "other."
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo
Napa County is encouraging people with exposure risk to be tested for the coronavirus. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.