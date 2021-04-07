There were 11 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Napa County, the lowest daily total in nine days.

Another 398 vaccine doses were given to people who live or work in Napa County, bringing the total since December to 97,735 doses.

Of the 9,527 positive cases since March 2020, 5,891 or 61% were in the City of Napa; 1,594 cases or 17% in American Canyon; 479 cases or 5% in Calistoga, 289 cases or 3% in St. Helena, and 148 cases or 2% in Yountville, according to county statistics.

Another 1,126 cases or 12% were in unincorporated areas.

Napa County reported Tuesday morning that the county would move from the red tier to the orange tier on Wednesday morning, permitting businesses to open up more fully.

However, Dr. Karen Relucio, the county’s public health officer, said current case data might force the county to return to the red tier next week.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

