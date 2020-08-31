 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports lower start-of-week new COVID-19 cases total
alert

Napa County reports lower start-of-week new COVID-19 cases total

COVID-19
© Buddhilakshan4 | Dreamstime.com

There were 34 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Monday, which was the lowest Monday total in three weeks, Napa County reported.

This comes on the heels of 90 cases last week, the lowest weekly total in nine weeks.

There were three county residents hospitalized on Monday, a drop from eight on Friday. Eight-seven people have been hospitalized since March.

According to the county, 1,431 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 13 deaths and 1,090 people have recovered.

On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new plan that supersedes the old watch list. Napa County was placed on Tier 2, which meant that gyms, restaurants, salons, barber shops and churches could allow customers back inside, with restrictions, effective Monday.

Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.

To complete a screening and schedule a test for the coronavirus, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join

Watch Now: How to navigate flu season in light of the coronavirus pandemic

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

First Street Napa: A tour

First Street Napa: A tour

  • Updated

Take a tour of First Street Napa (video from Aug. 27). What's it look like? Who are the tenants? 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News