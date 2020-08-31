Napa County reports lower start-of-week new COVID-19 cases total

There were 34 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Monday, which was the lowest Monday total in three weeks, Napa County reported.
This comes on the heels of 90 cases last week, the lowest weekly total in nine weeks.
There were three county residents hospitalized on Monday, a drop from eight on Friday. Eight-seven people have been hospitalized since March.
According to the county, 1,431 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 13 deaths and 1,090 people have recovered.
On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new plan that supersedes the old watch list. Napa County was placed on Tier 2, which meant that gyms, restaurants, salons, barber shops and churches could allow customers back inside, with restrictions, effective Monday.
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
To complete a screening and schedule a test for the coronavirus, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join
Watch Now: How to navigate flu season in light of the coronavirus pandemic
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.