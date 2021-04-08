New COVID-19 cases dropped into the single digits Thursday for the first time in two weeks.

There were seven new cases reported Thursday. Combined with Wednesday's reported 11 cases, the total of 18 cases was the lowest two-day count of 2021.

There have now been 9,534 confirmed cases in Napa County and 78 deaths attributable to COVID-19 since March 2020.

Another 5,412 vaccine doses were reported Thursday, bringing the county's total since mid-December to 103,147 doses for county residents and people who work here, the county said. Daily dose counts can fluctuate dramatically based on when reports are received.

Napa County reported Tuesday morning that the county would move from the red tier to the orange tier on Wednesday morning, permitting businesses to open up more fully.

However, Dr. Karen Relucio, the county’s public health officer, said case data would have to remain low or risk having the county return to the red tier next week.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

