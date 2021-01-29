Napa County reports lowest COVID-19 case total in 8 weeks

Napa reported 437 new COVID-19 cases this week and seven additional deaths.

Cases dropped from 604 cases the week before when there was a record number of deaths, eight, suggesting a continuing decline from peak COVID spread in mid-January.

With the deaths Friday of two men — one over 65, one under — 54 people have now died due to COVID symptoms since March, the county said. Twenty-five of these deaths have been in January.

The county said 8,198 county residents have tested positive for the virus since March, with cases in the city of Napa surpassing 5,000 this week.

COVID totals by jurisdiction: Napa, 5,011; American Canyon, 1,404; Calistoga, 419; St. Helena, 266, and Yountville, 102, with other cases spread throughout the unincorporated areas of the county.

Of the cases confirmed this week, the highest proportion

, 21%, were under 20, while 18% were adults in their 20s. Fifty-eight percent identified as Hispanic/Latinx, the county said.

The number of residents having received a COVID vaccination from the county wasn't updated Friday. It had been 19,165 people on Thursday.