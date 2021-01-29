Napa County reports lowest COVID-19 case total in 8 weeks

Napa reported 437 new COVID-19 cases this week and seven additional deaths.
Cases dropped from 604 cases the week before when there was a record number of deaths, eight, suggesting a continuing decline from peak COVID spread in mid-January.
With the deaths Friday of two men — one over 65, one under — 54 people have now died due to COVID symptoms since March, the county said. Twenty-five of these deaths have been in January.
The county said 8,198 county residents have tested positive for the virus since March, with cases in the city of Napa surpassing 5,000 this week.
COVID totals by jurisdiction: Napa, 5,011; American Canyon, 1,404; Calistoga, 419; St. Helena, 266, and Yountville, 102, with other cases spread throughout the unincorporated areas of the county.
Of the cases confirmed this week, the highest proportion
, 21%, were under 20, while 18% were adults in their 20s. Fifty-eight percent identified as Hispanic/Latinx, the county said.
The number of residents having received a COVID vaccination from the county wasn't updated Friday. It had been 19,165 people on Thursday.
The form for showing interest in vaccination is available at countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines. People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations either immediately or over the next couple of months.
Currently, the county’s vaccination clinics are invitation-only and are accessed by scheduled appointments.
People with questions about the vaccination program can call the county at 707-253-4540.
Officials noted that vaccine supplies are limited, and it is uncertain from week to week how many vaccines will be available to the county.
The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Go to countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.