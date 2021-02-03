Napa County reports lowest daily total of new COVID cases in 2 months

The county said it had provided 24,703 vaccinations as of Wednesday, an increase of 1,361 since Monday. Presumably, these are second doses for people who got their first vaccinations in December and early January.

The form for showing interest in vaccination is available at countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines. People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations once the first doses resume.

People with questions about the vaccination program can call the county at 707-253-4540.

The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Go to countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.