Napa County reports lowest daily total of new COVID cases in 2 months

Napa County reported just 23 new COVID cases on Wednesday, the lowest one-day total since the first week of December.
After peaking the week of Jan. 11, confirmed Napa County cases have been declining steadily. Deaths, which typically lag a surge in cases, have been on the increase. There have been 19 deaths over the past two and a half weeks, including a man over 65 reported Wednesday, the county said.
Napa has recorded 8,451 COVID-19 cases since March and 58 deaths.
Local hospitals were caring for 24 COVID patients as of Wednesday, which was one less than the day before. Hospitalizations peaked at 35 in mid-January.
Local Intensive Care units reported 13% vacancies, up from 7% on Tuesday. The Bay Area region's ICU vacancies were unchanged at 18.1%.
Napa County said Tuesday that it had suspended giving first COVID vaccinations until it could give second doses to people who must receive them within 42 days of the first shot.
The county said it had provided 24,703 vaccinations as of Wednesday, an increase of 1,361 since Monday. Presumably, these are second doses for people who got their first vaccinations in December and early January.
The form for showing interest in vaccination is available at countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines. People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations once the first doses resume.
People with questions about the vaccination program can call the county at 707-253-4540.
The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Go to countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus
