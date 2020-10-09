Napa County reports lowest total of new COVID-19 cases in 15 weeks

There were 59 new COVID-19 cases this week, the lowest total in 15 weeks, Napa County reported. The last time cases were lower was the week of June 22 when there were 46 cases.

Since March, the county has recorded 1,793 confirmed cases, including 13 deaths. There are 221 active cases and 1,559 people have recovered, the county said.

Among new cases, 37% were transmitted through household contact and another 37% through community spread with unknown exposure, the county said. Eleven percent were due to gatherings and/or travel with friends or extended family and 11% were tied to workplaces, the county said.

COVID-19 continues to hit the Latinx community hard -- 60% of most recent cases -- while 56% of all new cases were male. The average age was 38. The highest proportion of new cases -- 40% -- was people in their 30s. People under 20 represented 21% of cases.

Because of a drop in cases over the past month and a half, Napa County has been allowed to expand some commercial activities and plan to allow some relaxation of school restrictions.

Napa County is encouraging people to get tested for the coronavirus. To sign up for a COVID-19 test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/