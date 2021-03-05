Napa County reports lowest weekly COVID-19 case total in 4 months

New COVID-19 cases dropped to their lowest level this week since October, according to Napa County figures released Friday.
There were nine cases announced Friday, bringing the week's total to 100 cases. This is 27 fewer than the week before and 581 fewer than the epidemic's peak the week of Jan. 11-15.
The week ended with a total of six death, the fourth-highest amount since the pandemic struck Napa County a year ago. County health officials predict that deaths should begin to drop, reflecting the recent decline in infections. Local COVID hospitalizations have been on a steady decline.
An additional 8,782 doses of vaccine were administered by the county's vaccination program this week, bringing the total since mid-December to 57,497 doses, the county reported.
Among the county's latest COVID cases, 54% were females and the average age was 37. Sixty percent of cases were Hispanic/Latinx. Twenty-one percent of new cases were under 20 years of age. The second-highest proportion — 18% — were in their 30s, the county said.
Napa County moved Wednesday from the lowest purple tier to the red tier on the state’s ladder of COVID-19 restrictions. This will allow many businesses to open or expand operations.
People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.