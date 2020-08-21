Napa County reports lowest weekly COVID-19 total since early July

After setting a record last week for COVID-19 cases, Napa County reported a 37% drop this week.
There were 101 cases reported this week, compared to 160 last week, the county said Friday. This was the lowest total in six weeks.
With 12 new cases on Friday, there have been 1,307 confirmed cases since March, including 13 deaths.
Among recent cases, 29% resulted from household exposure, 22% from community spread and unknown exposure, and 19% from gatherings and travel with friends, the county reported.
Over the past week, women represented 50% of cases, men 49% with 1% not reported. The average age of newly confirmed case was 38 years, with adults in their 20s and 30s having the highest proportions of cases. Forty-eight percent of new cases were Latinx, the county said.
There were eight people hospitalized as of Friday, an increase of one since Thursday. Since March, 83 people have required hospitalization.
Napa County experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of July. The surge contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last month.
The county set a record last week with 160 cases.
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
Napa County is encouraging people with exposure risk to be tested for the coronavirus, while acknowledging that it may take several weeks to get results. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
