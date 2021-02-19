Napa County reports lowest weekly level of COVID-19 cases since October

Napa County reported the lowest weekly number of new COVID-19 cases since October, but the death toll rose by five.

Since Monday, the county has reported 116 cases, a dramatic drop since mid-January when weekly cases were pushing 700.

There have been 13 deaths so far this month, suggesting the February total will be fewer than January's record 25 deaths. There have been 67 deaths tied to COVID since March.

Napa County is stuck in the state's bottom purple category, which imposes restrictions on businesses and public activities of many types. This week, however, the county suggested that Napa could soon be elevated to the red category if COVID cases continue to drop. Among other things, this would allow restaurants to offer indoor dining.

Among the most recent local cases, 52% have been female and 66% have been Hispanic/Latinx, the county said Friday. The highest proportion of cases — 24% — have been people under 20. People in their 20s and 30s have represented 18% of cases in each age bracket.