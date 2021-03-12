Napa County reports lowest weekly total of new COVID-19 cases since October

New COVID-19 cases dropped to their lowest weekly level since October, Napa County reported Friday.

Also, the county went a full week without a reported death, the longest stretch since mid-December.

Since last March, 75 Napa County residents have died from the COVID-19 virus and 9,161 have tested positive. Only 88 positive cases were reported by the county this week, the lowest number in 19 weeks.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

At week's end, the county reported that 63,908 doses of COVID vaccine had been administered to people living and working in the county, an increase of 515 doses since Thursday's report.

Among recent cases, 55% were females, and 49% identified as Hispanic/Latinx. The average age was 39. The highest proportion of new cases — 25% — was people in their 30s, followed by people in their 20 at 18%.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination can go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.