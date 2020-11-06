Napa County reports more than 25,000 ballots remain to be counted

There are still between 25,000 and 30,000 ballots remaining to be counted, Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said Thursday evening.
These ballots are in addition to the more than 44,000 that were counted by election night.
When Tuteur released early election results Tuesday night, he estimated that they reflected 60% of the expected vote total. These tallies were clear enough for candidates running for Napa mayor and city council to declare victories.
The last uncounted ballots include military and overseas ballots (approximately 500); same day registration ballots (approximately 625); damaged ballots that need to be duplicated (approximately 250); provisional ballots (approximately 30); ballots postmarked on Election Day, Nov. 3, which can be received until Nov. 20, and ballots that were challenged for no signature or mismatched signature on the return envelope, Tuteur said in a news release.
Tuteur said he expected his office to have counted 95% of total ballots by Thursday, Nov. 12.
Prior to certifying the election, California law requires the Napa County Election Division to perform a manual tally of approximately 2,000 ballots. During that manual tally, human eyes will review each contest on the paper ballots to confirm the machine count, Tuteur said.
Tuteur said he hopes to certify the election no later than Monday, Nov. 30. 2020.
All processes including counting, duplicating and manual tally can be observed by members of the public at the Election Division, 1127 First St.
