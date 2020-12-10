Napa County reports near-record one-day total of new COVID-19 cases

There were 122 confirmed coronavirus cases announced Thursday, the second highest one-day total of the pandemic in Napa County.
There have been higher Monday totals in recent weeks, but Monday reports cover two days of testing. The previous single-day record was Dec. 2 when the county reported 131 cases.
COVID cases have been steadily increasing since the start of November, with public health experts fearing the Thanksgiving socializing would spawn yet more cases.
No deaths were reported Thursday. There were two deaths on Monday and two on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 23 fatalities since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in March.
The county said 21 county residents were hospitalized as of Thursday with COVID-19. This was two more than on Wednesday and higher than any total in recent months.
On Thursday, the state of California reported that the 17.8% of Bay Area intensive care unit beds were unoccupied. On Wednesday, 20.9% of beds had been available.
If the Bay Area's ICU availability drops below 15%, Napa County and the rest of the Bay Area will face increased restrictions on businesses and activities under a new stay-at-home order.
Among other things, the order limits restaurants to take out and delivery only and closes hair salons and winery tastings. It limits retail to 20% capacity. It prohibits gatherings, though it does allow public worship services outside.
Since March, the county has reported 3,935 positive COVID-19 cases. The county considers 2,022 of these cases to still be "active."
By city, there have been 2,400 cases in the city of Napa, 636 in American Canyon, 253 in Calistoga, 161 in St. Helena and 64 in Yountville. In addition, Angwin has had 46 cases and Deer Park 19 cases. The remainder of cases are in other unincorporated parts of Napa County.
The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus although there are often delays in getting an appointment.
Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites that range from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
WATCH NOW: HORRAY, THE VACCINES ARE COMING — BUT WE'RE NOT THROUGH THIS YET
Photos: Napa County has got it covered -- face masks and other face coverings
Napa County has got it covered
Napa County has got it covered
Carol Shour
Napa County has got it covered
Napa County has got it covered
Napa County has got it covered
Face shields
Napa County has got it covered
Napa County has got it covered
Napa County has got it covered
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Napa police department employees
Family members
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Photos: Faces and Places, April 19
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Feeling housebound during the pandemic, especially now that gyms are closed for indoor use? If you’re an American Canyon resident, then its ti…
Some of the hottest properties in Napa these days start with the letter M — but they aren’t mansions, and they don’t cost a million. The M sta…
Jason Koch found himself in a dire situation last week. He was trapped under a boulder on the rugged back side of Calistoga’s Palisades, darkn…
Tired of speeders, someone took the matter into their own hands and built two striped asphalt speed bumps across Hilltop Drive.
Napa and the Bay Area are predicted to meet the threshold by mid-to-late December.
News of the family-built roller coaster went “viral” — delighting readers around the world, including one very special man.
Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer reported that several of his officers have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an examination of ways pol…
Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Napa County need more time to agree on what is allowed at the Silverado Trail winery south of Yountville, such as…
With winter weather approaching and indoor dining banned as local coronavirus case counts spike, Napa Valley’s restaurants are bracing for wha…
CDC guidelines say encampments should be allowed to remain if there isn't housing available for their residents.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.