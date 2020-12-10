Napa County reports near-record one-day total of new COVID-19 cases

There were 122 confirmed coronavirus cases announced Thursday, the second highest one-day total of the pandemic in Napa County.

There have been higher Monday totals in recent weeks, but Monday reports cover two days of testing. The previous single-day record was Dec. 2 when the county reported 131 cases.

COVID cases have been steadily increasing since the start of November, with public health experts fearing the Thanksgiving socializing would spawn yet more cases.

No deaths were reported Thursday. There were two deaths on Monday and two on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 23 fatalities since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in March.

The county said 21 county residents were hospitalized as of Thursday with COVID-19. This was two more than on Wednesday and higher than any total in recent months.

On Thursday, the state of California reported that the 17.8% of Bay Area intensive care unit beds were unoccupied. On Wednesday, 20.9% of beds had been available.

If the Bay Area's ICU availability drops below 15%, Napa County and the rest of the Bay Area will face increased restrictions on businesses and activities under a new stay-at-home order.