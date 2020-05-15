Napa County reports no additional COVID-19 cases Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported no additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, although the number of residents getting tested continues to rise.

The county said it tested 378 county resident since Thursday's report, but the number of confirmed cases remained at 83.

No one was in a hospital as of Friday morning. The death toll remains at three people, the county reported.

The county said Thursday that 3,364 county residents have been tested at the Core/Verily drive-through clinic, at local hospitals and at county public health since the beginning of testing. Of these, 3,234 tests were negative and result are pending on 47 people.

The 83 cases in Napa are among 75,042 cases in California and 1,432,045 in the U.S. There have been 3,054 deaths in California, 86,744 deaths in the U.S.

Visit www.countyofnapa.org for information on getting testing and to see all the county’s COVID-19 resources and data.

