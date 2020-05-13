Napa County reports no new cases of COVID-19

Napa County reports no new cases of COVID-19

Napa County reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, leaving the local total since the start of the pandemic at 81 cases.

No one was in a hospital as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the county's COVID-19 informational website. The death toll remains at three people, the county reported.

The city of Napa has recorded the largest share of local COVID-19 cases with 50, according to county statistics.

In Napa County, 2,746 residents have been tested at county and hospital sites, with 2,617 people testing negative, according to county spokesperson Elizabeth Scott.

Visit www.countyofnapa.org for information on getting testing and to see all the county’s coronavirus resources and data.

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Coronavirus roundup from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan

This webpage contains our recent Napa County coronavirus coverage as featured in the Napa Valley Register, American Canyon Eagle, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan. This page will be updated daily.

Submit news tips here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/news-tips/news_tips/

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News