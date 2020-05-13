Napa County reports no new cases of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, leaving the local total since the start of the pandemic at 81 cases.

No one was in a hospital as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the county's COVID-19 informational website. The death toll remains at three people, the county reported.

The city of Napa has recorded the largest share of local COVID-19 cases with 50, according to county statistics.

In Napa County, 2,746 residents have been tested at county and hospital sites, with 2,617 people testing negative, according to county spokesperson Elizabeth Scott.

Visit www.countyofnapa.org for information on getting testing and to see all the county’s coronavirus resources and data.

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.