Napa County reports no new COVID-19 cases as testing increases

No additional confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Napa County Thursday, leaving the total since March 22 at 78 cases. No one is currently hospitalized. The death total remains at two.

Since Tuesday, the county reported 399 additional people had been tested locally, with three positives on Wednesday.

The county said 2,075 people had been tested, with 1,805 negative and results pending on 192.

Napa County has expanded COVID-19 testing through a partnership with CORE and Verily, but data from this site is not yet included in county's daily testing totals, according to the county's website Thursday.

The county said five cases were people under the age of 18, 45 cases were in people ages 18-49, 19 cases were in people aged 50-64, and nine cases were in people older than 64.

Forty-two percent of cases are non-Hispanic whites, 44% Hispanics, 11% "other," and 3% unknown.

Female patients outnumber males almost 2 to 1, with 65% female and 35% male, the county said.

The county said 41% of cases were attributable to unknown person-to-person exposure, 32% household transmission, 15% non-household transmission, 6% travel and 5% health care exposure.