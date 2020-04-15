Napa County reports no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Napa County reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with the cumulative total remaining at 38 cases with two deaths since four additional cases were reported Tuesday.
There had been one hospitalized patient on Tuesday, but that person has been discharged, Molly Rattigan, the county’s deputy executive officer, reported Wednesday.
A total of 739 individuals have been tested in Napa County, and 565 tests were negative. Another 136 people are awaiting test results, the county reported Wednesday.
Napa’s 38 confirmed cases are included among nearly 26,000 cases in California and more than 610,000 nationally. There have been 790 deaths in California and 26,119 nationally, the county said.
Napa County reports testing and other data daily at countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.
Stanford University's Big Local News project has created a map of COVID-19 cases that is searchable by county. Go to: https://covid19.biglocalnews.org/county-maps/index.html#/county/10001
As of Wednesday morning, the map showed Sonoma County with 160 confirmed cases and two fatalities, Solano County with 145 cases and two fatalities, and Lake County with five cases and no fatalities. Stanford's tally for Napa County is 39 cases, but Napa County Public Health reports 38.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Easter Bunny tours Napa neighborhoods
Whole Foods line, April 11
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.