Napa County reports no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Napa County reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with the cumulative total remaining at 38 cases with two deaths since four additional cases were reported Tuesday.

There had been one hospitalized patient on Tuesday, but that person has been discharged, Molly Rattigan, the county’s deputy executive officer, reported Wednesday.

A total of 739 individuals have been tested in Napa County, and 565 tests were negative. Another 136 people are awaiting test results, the county reported Wednesday.

Napa’s 38 confirmed cases are included among nearly 26,000 cases in California and more than 610,000 nationally. There have been 790 deaths in California and 26,119 nationally, the county said.

Napa County reports testing and other data daily at countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.