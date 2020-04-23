There were no new confirmed COVID-19 cases, Napa County reported Thursday.
The total of confirmed cases remained at 57, with two deaths. The county has been averaging fewer than two new cases daily since the first two were reported on March 22.
Stanford University’s Big Local News project has created a map of COVID-19 cases that is searchable by county. Go to: covid19.biglocalnews.org/county-maps/index.html#/county/06055
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
In this Series
Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan
-
Chase bank temporarily closes both Napa branches
-
Updated
Napa County reports no new COVID-19 cases
-
Updated
OLE Health transitions to telehealth during COVID-19 outbreak
- 80 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.