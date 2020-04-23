Napa County reports no new COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There were no new confirmed COVID-19 cases, Napa County reported Thursday.

The total of confirmed cases remained at 57, with two deaths. The county has been averaging fewer than two new cases daily since the first two were reported on March 22.

Stanford University’s Big Local News project has created a map of COVID-19 cases that is searchable by county. Go to: covid19.biglocalnews.org/county-maps/index.html#/county/06055

