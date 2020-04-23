Napa County reports no new COVID-19 cases

Napa County reports no new COVID-19 cases

From the Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan series
  • Updated

There were no new confirmed COVID-19 cases, Napa County reported Thursday.

The total of confirmed cases remained at 57, with two deaths. The county has been averaging fewer than two new cases daily since the first two were reported on March 22.

Stanford University’s Big Local News project has created a map of COVID-19 cases that is searchable by county. Go to: covid19.biglocalnews.org/county-maps/index.html#/county/06055

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News