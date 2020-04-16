You are the owner of this article.
Napa County reports one new COVID-19 case Thursday
Napa County reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case Thursday, with the county's cumulative total now 39 cases, two of them resulting in death.

There were no hospitalized patients, the county reported Thursday. 

A total of 925 individuals have been tested in Napa County, a jump of 186 cases since Wednesday's report. The county said 721 of these tests have come back negative, with 165 people awaiting test results.

The new COVID-19 case is a city of Napa resident. Of the 39 cases, 25 have been in the city, nine in unincorporated Napa County, three in American Canyon and one each in St. Helena and Calistoga. 

Napa’s 39 confirmed cases are included among the more than 27,000 cases in California and more than 640,000 nationally. There have been 890 deaths in California and 31,015 nationally, the county said.

Napa County reports testing and other data daily at countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.

Stanford University's Big Local News project has created a map of COVID-19 cases that is searchable by county. Go to: https://covid19.biglocalnews.org/county-maps/index.html#/county/10001

