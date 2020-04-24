Napa County reports one new COVID-19 case

There was one new confirmed COVID-19 case Friday, Napa County reported.
The total of confirmed cases is now 58, with two deaths.
Stanford University’s Big Local News project has created a map of COVID-19 cases that is searchable by county. Go to: covid19.biglocalnews.org/county-maps/index.html#/county/06055
