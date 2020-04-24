Napa County reports one new COVID-19 case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There was one new confirmed COVID-19 case Friday, Napa County reported.

The total of confirmed cases is now 58, with two deaths.

Stanford University’s Big Local News project has created a map of COVID-19 cases that is searchable by county. Go to: covid19.biglocalnews.org/county-maps/index.html#/county/06055

