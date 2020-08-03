Napa county reports one new COVID-19 death as case count jumps by 75

Napa County reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 as well as the county's ninth death on Monday.
Seventy-five cases set a record for Monday reports, which cover a three-day period. The previous Monday there were 29 new cases.
Coronavirus cases have been soaring since the start of July, and now represent more than half of the county's 963 confirmed cases since March.
Of the county's nine deaths, five have been since July 17.
The surge of cases in July contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last month.
There were 10 county residents hospitalized as of Monday, bringing the cumulative total since March to 71 cases, the county said.
The county has administered more than 32,500 tests, but the exact total remains unavailable due to a glitch in the state reporting system.
To reverse the rise in cases, public health officials have urged the public to wear masks, reduce mixing with people outside their household “bubble” to the maximum extent possible, observe at least 6 feet of social distancing and wash their hands often.
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
Napa County is encouraging people with exposure risk to be tested for the coronavirus. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
