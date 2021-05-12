On Wednesday, Napa County reported one new COVID-19 death and two new cases — the lowest one-day case total since September.

The death of a woman over the age of 65 who died in the county was the county's 81 COVID-related fatality since March 2020, officials said. There hadn't been a local death since April 27 when the county reported two.

In an analysis of local COVID-19 deaths, the county said that 79% of patients also had other diseases or medical conditions, 15% had no known other comorbidities, and no information was available for 6% of cases.

The three most common comorbidities were hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol.

The two new confirmed cases reported Wednesday pushed the county's total for the pandemic to 9,868 cases.

Another 2,048 people who live or work in Napa County received vaccinations, upping the number of doses so far to 162,828.

To learn about local vaccine clinics, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines or call the County of Napa’s Public Information & Support line at (707) 253-4540 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

