Napa County reports one new COVID-19 death

There were 43 new COVID19 cases, Napa County reported Thursday, suggesting a lower level of infections this week.
But there was an additional death — a woman over age 65 — continuing a trend of increased deaths.
There have been seven deaths so far this week and 17 deaths since the start of the month, pushing the county's total since March to 46, the county reported. There were 11 deaths in December.
Hospitalizations, which hit a peak of 35 on Jan. 11, totaled 23 on Thursday, down two from Wednesday, the county said.
The county has reported 7,696 confirmed COVID cases since March. A record 681 cases were reported last week. With one day yet to report, there have been 539 cases this week.
Napa and the rest of the Bay Area are under an enhanced stay-at-home order because the region’s availability of Intensive Care Unit beds has fallen below 15%. On Thursday, 7% of Bay Area ICU beds were available, a slight drop from 7.4% the day before. ICU vacancies in Napa County increased from 0.0% to 0.8%.
A program to vaccine county residents is being rolled out, starting first with frontline health care workers as well as residents and staff of the county’s skilled nursing facilities. As the program expands, other groups and finally the general population will be offered the vaccine.
As of Thursday, the county reported administering 13,911 vaccinations since December, an increase of 837 doses since Wednesday.
The form for showing interest in vaccination is available at www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines. People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations either immediately or over the next couple of months.
Currently, the county’s vaccination clinics are invitation-only and are accessed by scheduled appointments.
People with questions about the vaccination program can call the county at 707-253-4540.
Officials noted that vaccine supplies are limited, and it is uncertain from week to week how many vaccines will be available to the county.
The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Go to countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
WATCH NOW: WHY IS VACCINE DISTRIBUTION PROVING SO DIFFICULT?
SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Vaccine distribution is ongoing in Napa County and has been made complicated by the wavering availability of the vaccine itself.
The Napa couple convicted of killing 3-year-old Kayleigh Slusher in 2014 will be resentenced after a state appeals court overturned one portio…
Ian Rogers, the longtime Napa auto repair shop owner arrested last week, will face 28 felony counts of possessing bombs and illegal firearms a…
Steve Hendrickson was a four-year varsity football standout for Napa High who also played for Cal and reached Super Bowls with the San Francis…
A 3-acre Yountville parcel, best known as the home to the French Laundry culinary garden, has sold for $9 million.
California's latest population report shows Napa County continues to leak residents.
Fumé Bistro’s owner Terry Letson announced the switch to carry-out service in a letter posted to Facebook.
A coalition of more than 50 Napa Valley businesses — some of them anonymous — have sued Gov. Gavin Newsom over the right to resume hosting out…
COMMENTARY: On a Saturday outing, Kevin Courtney found himself in a town he hardly recognized anymore.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.