Napa County reports one new COVID-19 death

There were 43 new COVID19 cases, Napa County reported Thursday, suggesting a lower level of infections this week.

But there was an additional death — a woman over age 65 — continuing a trend of increased deaths.

There have been seven deaths so far this week and 17 deaths since the start of the month, pushing the county's total since March to 46, the county reported. There were 11 deaths in December.

Hospitalizations, which hit a peak of 35 on Jan. 11, totaled 23 on Thursday, down two from Wednesday, the county said.

The county has reported 7,696 confirmed COVID cases since March. A record 681 cases were reported last week. With one day yet to report, there have been 539 cases this week.

Napa and the rest of the Bay Area are under an enhanced stay-at-home order because the region’s availability of Intensive Care Unit beds has fallen below 15%. On Thursday, 7% of Bay Area ICU beds were available, a slight drop from 7.4% the day before. ICU vacancies in Napa County increased from 0.0% to 0.8%.