Napa County reports positive trend with COVID-19 cases

New COVID-19 cases are plunging, with just 8 cases reported Friday — the smallest daily number since mid-October.

There were 185 cases reported during the week, the lowest weekly total since November. In January, there were several weeks when case counts surged above 600.

The trend is an optimistic one, and is due to more than a recent reduction in the number of people coming to local sites for COVID testing, Janet Upton, the county's public information officer, said Friday.

The county has recorded 8,726 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March, with the total likely much larger since many people are never tested because they exhibit minor symptoms.

Every case, including the recent post-holiday surge, helps build natural community immunity, Upton said. The state's regional stay home order, as difficult as it was, also helped tamp down cases, she said.

Another factor in the case reduction: The county has administered over 35,000 vaccine doses to people who live and work in the county, which contributes to the trend, she said.

Upton noted that people who have recovered from COVID-19 cases should still get vaccinated since their immunity may be transient.