Over the past week, an additional 6,252 local residents became fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Napa County reported Tuesday.

The number of fully vaccinated residents reached 35,499. This is 25% of the county's total population and 29% of people 16 years and above who are eligible to be vaccinated.

The number of doses given to residents and people who work in the county reached 97,337, a small increment since Monday's report.

There were 17 new COVID cases reported Tuesday, bringing the total since March 2020 to 9,516 cases.

The number of deaths, 78, hasn't changed in two weeks.

Napa County reported Tuesday morning that the county would move from the red tier to the orange tier on Wednesday morning, permitting businesses to open up more fully.

However, Dr. Karen Relucio, the county's public health officer, said current case data might force the county to return to the red tier next week.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

