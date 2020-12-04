Napa County reports record number of COVID-19 cases for week

In its final report of the week, Napa County tallied 385 COVID-19 cases for the week, a substantial increase from 308 cases the previous week.
The county also recorded its eighteenth and nineteenth deaths — one a male under 65, the other a female over 65 — during the week, with 13 people hospitalized as of Friday.
The county said that 48% of new cases were the result of household contact, 24% due to community spread of unknown origin and 14% gatherings and/or travel of extended family or friends.
New cases were evenly split between males and females, with 50% identifying as Latinx. The average age of new cases was 40 years, with the highest proportion, 20%, in their 30s and 18% in their 20s.
Because of rising COVID-19 cases and the filling of ICU beds, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered new business closures for most of the state, but not the Bay Area where ICU rates were lower.
Napa County was put on notice that new restrictions on restaurants, stores, wineries and other operations could be imposed before the end of December if pandemic trends did not reverse.
The county said 3,388 people have tested positive since March, with 1,479 active cases currently.
The geographical distribution of cases since March: City of Napa, 2,057; American Canyon, 529; Calistoga, 235; St. Helena, 149; Yountville, 63; Angwin, 30, and Deer Park, 16.
The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus although testing requests exceed the local capacity.
Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites that range from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
