 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports record number of COVID-19 cases this week
breaking

Napa County reports record number of COVID-19 cases this week

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued this week, with Napa County reporting a record number since the first cases were reported in March.

There were 251 new cases, breaking the record of 160 cases that was tied last week.

County officials have warned that more restrictions on businesses and community life could be imposed next week as the county slips from the orange tier to red, and perhaps even to the bottom purple tier on the state's program for fighting the pandemic.

Weekly cases had dropped below 100 during September and October before shooting upward — a phenomenon that is occurring statewide and nationally as people begin socializing more and easing up on safety protocols. 

The most common type of COVID exposure is household contact, which accounts for 35% of the latest cases that can be traced, the county said. Community spread with unknown source accounts for 29% of cases. Gatherings or travel with friends and extended family represents 27% of cases.

Among the latest cases, 57% were females, 59% identified as Hispanic or Latinx and 24% were under 20 years of age, the county said.

There have now been 2,432 confirmed cases in the county, and 17 deaths, including one reported on Tuesday. Currently there are nine county residents hospitalized, the county said.

Geographically, 1,490 cases have been in the city of Napa, 406 cases in American Canyon, 175 cases in Calistoga and 81 in St. Helena. The rest are in unincorporated areas.

The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus. To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Watch Now: Measles never went away, and it killed 200,000 in 2019

See photos of a project planned for a prominent building in downtown Napa

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News