Napa County reports record number of COVID-19 cases this week

There have now been 2,432 confirmed cases in the county, and 17 deaths, including one reported on Tuesday. Currently there are nine county residents hospitalized, the county said.

Geographically, 1,490 cases have been in the city of Napa, 406 cases in American Canyon, 175 cases in Calistoga and 81 in St. Helena. The rest are in unincorporated areas.

The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus. To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Watch Now: Measles never went away, and it killed 200,000 in 2019

See photos of a project planned for a prominent building in downtown Napa

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.