Napa County reports record number of COVID-19 cases this week

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued this week, with Napa County reporting a record number since the first cases were reported in March.
There were 251 new cases, breaking the record of 160 cases that was tied last week.
County officials have warned that more restrictions on businesses and community life could be imposed next week as the county slips from the orange tier to red, and perhaps even to the bottom purple tier on the state's program for fighting the pandemic.
Weekly cases had dropped below 100 during September and October before shooting upward — a phenomenon that is occurring statewide and nationally as people begin socializing more and easing up on safety protocols.
The most common type of COVID exposure is household contact, which accounts for 35% of the latest cases that can be traced, the county said. Community spread with unknown source accounts for 29% of cases. Gatherings or travel with friends and extended family represents 27% of cases.
Among the latest cases, 57% were females, 59% identified as Hispanic or Latinx and 24% were under 20 years of age, the county said.
There have now been 2,432 confirmed cases in the county, and 17 deaths, including one reported on Tuesday. Currently there are nine county residents hospitalized, the county said.
Geographically, 1,490 cases have been in the city of Napa, 406 cases in American Canyon, 175 cases in Calistoga and 81 in St. Helena. The rest are in unincorporated areas.
The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus. To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/
