Napa County reports record number of COVID-19 cases this week

There were an additional 158 confirmed COVID-19 cases this week, setting a record. Cases have been running over 100 weekly since the start of June.

Napa County also reported another death Friday, the second of the week, for a total of 10 deaths since March. Hospitalizations totaled 10 on Friday, an increase of one since Thursday

There have been 1,046 confirmed local cases since the county began making reports in March. A week ago there had been 888 confirmed cases.

Based on interviews with people who have tested positive, the county said that 35% of cases were due to household exposure, another 31% were community spread of unknown exposure, socializing with friends and family was responsible for 10% and workplace exposure contributed to 10%.

Ten percent of cases could not be reached or refused to answer questions, the county said.

New cases continue to be evenly distributed across age categories, with the average age of a new case dropping from 47 to 43 this week, the county said.

Fifty-three percent of cases are female, 47% are male, the county said. Latinx patients were 47% of the total.