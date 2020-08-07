Napa County reports record number of COVID-19 cases this week

There were an additional 158 confirmed COVID-19 cases this week, setting a record. Cases have been running over 100 weekly since the start of June.
Napa County also reported another death Friday, the second of the week, for a total of 10 deaths since March. Hospitalizations totaled 10 on Friday, an increase of one since Thursday
There have been 1,046 confirmed local cases since the county began making reports in March. A week ago there had been 888 confirmed cases.
Based on interviews with people who have tested positive, the county said that 35% of cases were due to household exposure, another 31% were community spread of unknown exposure, socializing with friends and family was responsible for 10% and workplace exposure contributed to 10%.
Ten percent of cases could not be reached or refused to answer questions, the county said.
New cases continue to be evenly distributed across age categories, with the average age of a new case dropping from 47 to 43 this week, the county said.
Fifty-three percent of cases are female, 47% are male, the county said. Latinx patients were 47% of the total.
The geographical breakdown by city: Napa, 617; American Canyon, 167; Calistoga, 69; St. Helena, 34, and Yountville, 13.
Napa County experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases in July. The surge contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last month.
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
Napa County is encouraging people with exposure risk to be tested for the coronavirus, while acknowledging that it currently often takes two weeks or more to get results. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
