Napa County reports record number of COVID-19 deaths this week

A program to vaccine county residents is being rolled out, starting first with frontline health care workers as well as residents and staff of the county’s skilled nursing facilities. As the program expands, other groups and finally the general population will be offered the vaccine.

As of Friday, the county reported administering 14,415 vaccinations since December, an increase of 504 doses since Thursday.

The form for showing interest in vaccination is available at www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines. People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations either immediately or over the next couple of months.

Currently, the county’s vaccination clinics are invitation-only and are accessed by scheduled appointments.

People with questions about the vaccination program can call the county at 707-253-4540.

Officials noted that vaccine supplies are limited, and it is uncertain from week to week how many vaccines will be available to the county.