Napa County reports record total of COVID-19 cases for the week

Napa County set a record this past week for new COVID-19 cases, topping 150 cases for the fourth straight week, officials said Friday.

There were 160 confirmed cases, pushing the county's total since March to 1,206 cases. The county recorded its 11th death on Monday.

County health officials caution that the daily reports of new COVID-19 cases may not be precise, with procedural and technical issues at the state level affecting tallies.

Analyzing cases where the patient gave complete interviews, the county said that 36% of cases were the result of household contact, 24% from suspected community spread of unknown exposure and 12% from workplace contact.

Among the week's new cases, women represented 52%. The average age trended down, from 43 years the week before to 37 years this week. The age group with the highest percentage of cases was ages 19 to 29. Fifty-two percent of cases were Hispanic.

Napa County has experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of July. The surge contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last month.