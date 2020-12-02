 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports second COVID-19 death this week
alert

Napa County reports second COVID-19 death this week

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

A local woman over the age of 65 became Napa County's 19th COVID-19 death, officials reported Wednesday.

This was the second COVID death this week. The death of a man under the age of 65 was reported on Monday. 

Another 131 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, propelling Napa County well on its way to setting a new weekly record. A record 263 cases were reported two weeks ago. The total so far this week is 295 cases, although some were not reported last week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Public health officials in Napa and in Sacramento have been telling Californians to brace themselves for higher pandemic numbers in coming weeks as people retreat indoors due to colder weather.

“If those trends continue, we’re going to have to take much more dramatic, arguably drastic, action,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, mentioning a stay-at-home order without giving details.

Napa County is already under such restrictions as indoor activities being barred at restaurants, places of worship, winery tasting rooms and fitness centers. It is under a 10 p.m.-to-5 a.m. state curfew for non-essential activities that affects counties in the purple tier.

Hospitalizations of Napa County residents climbed from 13 on Tuesday to 18 on Wednesday, the highest number in months. 

With the 131 new cases, the county has reported 3,226 cases since March. The county said 1,317 people are known to have active cases.

The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus although testing requests exceed the local capacity. 

Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites that range from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

WATCH NOW: AMERICANS ARE STILL EXCITED ABOUT THE HOLIDAY SEASON 

SEE CARTOONS OF THE YEAR

Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan: Fall/Winter 2020 edition

This webpage contains all Napa County coronavirus coverage as featured in the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan. This page will be updated  as news comes in. Please bookmark this page to stay on top of local developments.

Submit news tips here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/news-tips/news_tips/

 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News