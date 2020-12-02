Napa County reports second COVID-19 death this week

A local woman over the age of 65 became Napa County's 19th COVID-19 death, officials reported Wednesday.
This was the second COVID death this week. The death of a man under the age of 65 was reported on Monday.
Another 131 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, propelling Napa County well on its way to setting a new weekly record. A record 263 cases were reported two weeks ago. The total so far this week is 295 cases, although some were not reported last week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Public health officials in Napa and in Sacramento have been telling Californians to brace themselves for higher pandemic numbers in coming weeks as people retreat indoors due to colder weather.
“If those trends continue, we’re going to have to take much more dramatic, arguably drastic, action,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, mentioning a stay-at-home order without giving details.
Napa County is already under such restrictions as indoor activities being barred at restaurants, places of worship, winery tasting rooms and fitness centers. It is under a 10 p.m.-to-5 a.m. state curfew for non-essential activities that affects counties in the purple tier.
Hospitalizations of Napa County residents climbed from 13 on Tuesday to 18 on Wednesday, the highest number in months.
With the 131 new cases, the county has reported 3,226 cases since March. The county said 1,317 people are known to have active cases.
The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus although testing requests exceed the local capacity.
Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites that range from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
