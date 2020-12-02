Napa County reports second COVID-19 death this week

A local woman over the age of 65 became Napa County's 19th COVID-19 death, officials reported Wednesday.

This was the second COVID death this week. The death of a man under the age of 65 was reported on Monday.

Another 131 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, propelling Napa County well on its way to setting a new weekly record. A record 263 cases were reported two weeks ago. The total so far this week is 295 cases, although some were not reported last week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Public health officials in Napa and in Sacramento have been telling Californians to brace themselves for higher pandemic numbers in coming weeks as people retreat indoors due to colder weather.

“If those trends continue, we’re going to have to take much more dramatic, arguably drastic, action,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, mentioning a stay-at-home order without giving details.