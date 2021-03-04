Napa County reports sixth COVID-19-related death of the week

COVID-related deaths are at the highest level this week since their peak in January, Napa County reported Thursday.

The county said the latest death — a male over age 65 who died in the county — brings the week's total to six so far. There were three weeks in January that surpassed this total, including eight the week beginning Jan. 18.

Seventy-five deaths have been tied to COVID-19 since the first one last March. Eighty-one percent have been people 65 years or older.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Deaths typically lag new confirmed cases by weeks. Only 10 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total since Monday to 91.

There was a big jump in the number of vaccination doses administered to Napa County resident. The total since December is 56,222 doses, an increase of 4,135 doses since Wednesday's report.

Since last March, there have been 9,064 confirmed COVID cases in Napa County, with females representing 51% of cases. Forty-eight percent of cases were people who identified as Hispanic/Latinx, while 24% were non-Hispanic whites, the county reported.