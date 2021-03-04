 Skip to main content
Napa County reports sixth COVID-19-related death of the week
Napa County reports sixth COVID-19-related death of the week

COVID-related deaths are at the highest level this week since their peak in January, Napa County reported Thursday.

The county said the latest death — a male over age 65 who died in the county — brings the week's total to six so far. There were three weeks in January that surpassed this total, including eight the week beginning Jan. 18.

Seventy-five deaths have been tied to COVID-19 since the first one last March. Eighty-one percent have been people 65 years or older.

Deaths typically lag new confirmed cases by weeks. Only 10 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total since Monday to 91.

There was a big jump in the number of vaccination doses administered to Napa County resident. The total since December is 56,222 doses, an increase of 4,135 doses since Wednesday's report.

Since last March, there have been 9,064 confirmed COVID cases in Napa County, with females representing 51% of cases. Forty-eight percent of cases were people who identified as Hispanic/Latinx, while 24% were non-Hispanic whites, the county reported.

Napa County moved Wednesday from the lowest purple tier to the red tier on the state’s ladder of COVID-19 restrictions. This will allow many businesses to open or expand operations.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

