Napa County reports slight rise in COVID-19 cases

Napa County COVID-19 cases ticked up this week, but remained below 100 for the ninth week in a row, officials reported.
There were 86 confirmed cases for the week, which was the highest total since the week of Aug. 24-28. Last week the county reported 58 cases, which was the lowest total since June.
Because COVID spread has been declining, Napa County was able to ease restrictions on a variety of businesses and activities on Wednesday as the county moved from Tier Red to Tier Orange on the state scale.
The county reported its 15th COVID-19 death on Wednesday, a woman under the age of 65 who died out of the county.
There have been 1,937 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Napa County since March, with 1,699 people having recovered and 223 currently active cases, the county reported. Four people were hospitalized as of Friday.
Among recent cases, 39% resulted from household contact, while 37% were community spread with unknown exposure, the county said.
Forty-nine percent of new cases were male, 47% females, among cases where sex was reported. The average age was 35. The greatest proportion of cases, 24%, were under 20, while 22% were in their 20s. Among races/ethnicities, 49% per Latinx, the county said.
The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus. To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/
