Napa County reports 'steady increase' of COVID-19 cases this month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

With 11 news cases on Friday, Napa County reported 101 COVID-19 cases for the week and 477 cases since March.

Hospitalizations declined from 12 on Thursday to nine on Friday, with the number of deaths since March unchanged at four.

The county reported that since the start of July "there has been considerably more community spread with unknown exposure and spread from some smaller household clusters and linked to gatherings and occupational exposure."

"Occupational exposures have included agriculture, retail workplaces and exposures linked to outbreaks in congregate care settings," the county reported.

Until July, weekly totals had not exceeded 46 cases. The week ending July 3 had 106 cases, following by a drop to 101 cases this week.

Because of this spike, the state this week ordered bars closed and a stop to indoor restaurant dining. Outdoor dining is still allowed as are outdoor wine tastings. These closures will be reevaluated in coming weeks.

A majority of cases — 55% — have been male and 56% have been Hispanics, the county said. The average age is 44 years, but cases are evenly distributed among age groups, the county said.