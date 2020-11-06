Napa County reports surge in COVID-19 cases

Napa County said 160 people tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the highest total in 14 weeks and the first time in 10 weeks that the total broke 100.
Dr. Karen Relucio, the county's public health officer, warned the Board of Supervisors earlier in the week that the county risked slipping from orange to red status in the state system governing business and community activities if cases continued to climb.
Because COVID spread had been declining, Napa County was able to ease restrictions on a variety of businesses and activities last month as the county moved from red to orange on the state scale.
Since March, 1,218 county residents have tested positive for the virus, 16 have died and 1,879 have recovered. There are 286 active cases and eight people are hospitalized, the county said.
Among the most recent cases, 35% have resulted from community spread of unknown exposure, 34% from household contact and 22% from gatherings or travel with friends or extended family, the county said.
Statistics show that 54% of recent cases are women, 21% are in their 20s and 19% are under 18 or in their 40s, the county said. Fifty-four percent are patients who identify as Hispanic/Latinx.
The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus. To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/
