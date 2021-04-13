Napa County reported Tuesday that 43% of all residents — 60,789 people —are now fully or partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

The number of residents who are fully vaccinated has climbed to 41,784, which is 36% of people 16 years and older in Napa County who will soon be eligible for the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to county figures.

On Tuesday, federal health agencies called for a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following the emergence of a rare blood clotting disorder in six recipients among the nearly seven million people in the U.S. who have received it.

In Napa County, only 3,452 of 104,968 vaccine doses administered since mid-December have been Johnson & Johnson, which was approved for use later than Pfizer and Moderna, officials said.

Dr. Karen Relucio, the county's public health officer, said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been planned for a clinic Tuesday, but that the Moderna vaccine was being substituted while the federal analysis of the Johnson & Johnson clotting issue is underway.

There were 21 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Napa County, bringing the total since the onset of the pandemic to 9,618 cases. There have been 78 deaths tied to the virus, but no deaths for three weeks.

Napa County will stay on the orange tier of the COVID-19 rating scale, the state reported Tuesday, because hospitalizations remain low.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

