Napa County reports third COVID-19 death in 2 days
Public Health

This is turning out to be the worst week this year for COVID-19 cases in Napa County. 

On Wednesday, the county reported 126 new cases and the county's 27th death since COVID struck in March.

There have been 445 confirmed cases reported the first three days of this week and three deaths. The number of new cases is the highest ever for a comparable period this year, running slightly ahead of last week.

There have now been nine COVID-related fatalities this month. The latest is a man over 65 who died in the county, officials said.

Wednesday's report was the final one of the week. The next report will be Monday, after the Christmas holiday, the county said.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals dropped from 27 on Tuesday to 23 on Wednesday. 

Another COVID indicator moved in a positive direction. The number of intensive care beds available in Napa County for new patients increased from 20% on Tuesday to 37% on Wednesday. 

But conditions worsened across the Bay Area, where ICU bed availability dropped from 13.5% to 11.4%.

Napa and the rest of the Bay Area are under tougher restrictions on businesses and community life because ICU bed availability dropped below the 15% state trigger last week.

These restrictions were imposed for three weeks, but are likely to be extended until the spread of the pandemic in the Bay Area is reduced.

On Tuesday, Napa's public health officer, Dr. Karen Relucio, predicted further COVID spread unless people curtail socializing outside their households and follow masking and social distancing recommendations over the holidays.

Beginning on Tuesday, OptumServe will begin providing COVID-19 testing services in Napa County as part of a new contract with the State of California. The state’s contract with Verily, also known as Project Baseline, will end effective Saturday, Dec. 26, at 4 p.m., the county said in a news release.

The new testing services will be provided free of charge five days a week with extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Testing at the Napa Valley Expo will continue on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, excluding holidays.

The mobile testing days will now take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, excluding holidays. To access the testing calendar with days, hours and locations, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/test

Residents seeking testing will need to create a new account at https://lhi.care/covidtesting before being able to schedule a test. Please note the new vendor has the ability to test children, as long as a parent or guardian is present.

The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Those who are required to by the State’s industry guidance include essential workers.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/coronavirus

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

County COVID stats for Tuesday

New cases: 156

Total cases: 4,965

New deaths: 2 — one female over 65, one female over 65; both died out of county

Total deaths: 26

Hospitalizations: 27

Local ICU bed availability: 20%

Bay Area ICU availability: 13.5%

