Napa County reports third COVID-19 death in 2 days

This is turning out to be the worst week this year for COVID-19 cases in Napa County.

On Wednesday, the county reported 126 new cases and the county's 27th death since COVID struck in March.

There have been 445 confirmed cases reported the first three days of this week and three deaths. The number of new cases is the highest ever for a comparable period this year, running slightly ahead of last week.

There have now been nine COVID-related fatalities this month. The latest is a man over 65 who died in the county, officials said.

Wednesday's report was the final one of the week. The next report will be Monday, after the Christmas holiday, the county said.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals dropped from 27 on Tuesday to 23 on Wednesday.

Another COVID indicator moved in a positive direction. The number of intensive care beds available in Napa County for new patients increased from 20% on Tuesday to 37% on Wednesday.

But conditions worsened across the Bay Area, where ICU bed availability dropped from 13.5% to 11.4%.